Stony Point Capital LLC Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Stony Point Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 303.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 2.9% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $15,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.48.

PANW opened at $527.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $548.95 and its 200 day moving average is $540.32. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.00 and a 12-month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,608 shares of company stock worth $48,963,405. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

