Stony Point Capital LLC Has $12.59 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up about 2.4% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $12,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cloudflare by 1,428.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NET opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.04. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $221.64.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.02.
In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $2,863,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $1,293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,401 shares of company stock worth $46,608,795. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.
About Cloudflare (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
