Stony Point Capital LLC Has $12.59 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up about 2.4% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $12,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cloudflare by 1,428.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.04. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.02.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $2,863,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $1,293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,401 shares of company stock worth $46,608,795. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.