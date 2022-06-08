Stony Point Capital LLC Has $14.07 Million Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. RH accounts for about 2.6% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stony Point Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of RH worth $14,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,466,000 after acquiring an additional 21,596 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,027,501.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total value of $45,392.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,665.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,269 shares of company stock worth $150,123,636 in the last 90 days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RH opened at $306.09 on Wednesday. RH has a 52-week low of $236.29 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.48 and its 200-day moving average is $405.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.20.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on RH from $528.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on RH from $560.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on RH from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on RH from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.63.

RH Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.