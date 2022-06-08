Stony Point Capital LLC Has $17.56 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Stony Point Capital LLC grew its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. NICE comprises about 3.3% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $17,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,944,000 after acquiring an additional 405,788 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in NICE by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 398,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,994,000 after buying an additional 190,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in NICE by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,020,788,000 after buying an additional 187,261 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $51,778,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in NICE by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,595,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,949,000 after buying an additional 173,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.29.

NICE stock opened at $208.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.76. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $179.13 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

