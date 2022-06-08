Stony Point Capital LLC Has $6.90 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Stony Point Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,617 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,384,000 after buying an additional 53,202 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 658,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 611,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,176,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after acquiring an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 294,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,689,000 after acquiring an additional 30,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.14.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FICO opened at $421.88 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.