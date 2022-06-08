Studio Investment Management LLC Acquires 840 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,194,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,503,000 after acquiring an additional 284,229 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,235,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,642,000 after buying an additional 63,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.24. The stock had a trading volume of 48,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.42.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

