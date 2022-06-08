Studio Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 178.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.04. 72,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,241. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90.

