Studio Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $10,782,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $662,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $54.85. 50,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557,941. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average is $67.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.