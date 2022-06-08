Studio Investment Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.6% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.60. 31,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.93.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.