Studio Investment Management LLC Has $497,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,203 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.50. 13,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,880. The company has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.407 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

BUD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($72.04) to €74.00 ($79.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

