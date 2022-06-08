Studio Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.75. 28,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,227. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $86.64 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

