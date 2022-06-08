Studio Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,145 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 328.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 25,645 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in Deere & Company by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.13.
About Deere & Company (Get Rating)
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- The Insiders And Analysts Buy Academy Sports + Outdoors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.