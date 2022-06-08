Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 455 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Studio Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.3% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99,024 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,359,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,775,000 after purchasing an additional 42,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $516,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Argus increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.18.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $9.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $482.81. 9,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.23.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

