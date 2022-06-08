Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Studio Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $62,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,112 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,967. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.37.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,706,804. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $536.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

