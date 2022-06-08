Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 451,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 2,576,590 shares.The stock last traded at $5.87 and had previously closed at $6.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 36,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

