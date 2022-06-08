Sun Valley Gold LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Sun Valley Gold LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,000 shares during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals comprises 5.9% of Sun Valley Gold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sun Valley Gold LLC owned approximately 1.09% of SilverCrest Metals worth $12,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,431,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,806,000 after buying an additional 547,818 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,418,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 256,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,998,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 87,249 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 913,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 463,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 722,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 39,564 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV remained flat at $$7.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 448,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,887. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 15.79 and a current ratio of 15.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17.

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSEMKT:SILV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.15 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

