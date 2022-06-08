Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.47

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$53.47 and last traded at C$53.09, with a volume of 3207747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.52.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.80.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.08. The firm has a market cap of C$75.33 billion and a PE ratio of 12.32.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.62 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Director Michael M. Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$960,840.

About Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.