SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,915 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.18% of SVB Financial Group worth $71,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,411,000 after acquiring an additional 76,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,422 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after acquiring an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Argus upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $722.73.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,340 shares of company stock valued at $677,647 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $491.96 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $419.60 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $586.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.