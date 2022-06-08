Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Trading Down 0.1%

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55. 11,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 182,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 42,294 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 1,051.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 29,617 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000.

