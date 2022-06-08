Swop (SWOP) Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Swop (SWOP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Swop has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $30,551.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Swop coin can currently be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00006618 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 75.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00147987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.15 or 0.00415758 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00029704 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,337,018 coins and its circulating supply is 2,288,029 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

