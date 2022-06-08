Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 5,642 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP now owns 384,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,549,000 after purchasing an additional 55,455 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $104.99. The company had a trading volume of 849,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,677,314. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.26. The company has a market capitalization of $442.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

