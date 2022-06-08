Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $30,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,651 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,110,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,539,000 after purchasing an additional 309,566 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,029,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,387,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,012. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.48.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

