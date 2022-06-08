Synovus Financial Corp Buys 466 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $16.72 on Wednesday, hitting $2,359.71. 42,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,893. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,415.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,648.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,310.24.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

