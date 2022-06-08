Synovus Financial Corp Buys 7,498 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $37,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,954,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after buying an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $145,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $266.83. 35,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,628. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.93.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

