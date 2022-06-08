Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $101,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $6,482,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Home Depot by 10.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.27.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.90. The stock had a trading volume of 78,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.