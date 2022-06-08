Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,184,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,554 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 6.0% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.24% of Coca-Cola worth $603,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,719 shares of company stock worth $28,182,668. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
NYSE KO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.14. 180,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,644,870. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.01.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.
About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.