Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned 1.00% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $160,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 371.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

TLT stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.46. The stock had a trading volume of 573,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,245,148. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.19. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $155.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

