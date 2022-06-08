Synovus Financial Corp Has $20.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $20,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of IWN traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.52. The stock had a trading volume of 85,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,140. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $138.81 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

