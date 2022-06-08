Synovus Financial Corp Has $24.13 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 981,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,600 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $24,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $21.09. 446,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,421,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

