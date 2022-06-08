Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 5,214 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,565,000 after acquiring an additional 194,591 shares during the last quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP now owns 217,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,483,000 after acquiring an additional 30,785 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.77.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.10. 279,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,129,787. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.03. The company has a market cap of $357.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $180.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

