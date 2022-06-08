Synovus Financial Corp Sells 356 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,271 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.54.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.14. 35,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $377.12 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $524.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

