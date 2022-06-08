Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 41,670 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,670 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.34% of Polaris worth $22,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,218 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $37,614,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 440,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after buying an additional 267,765 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Polaris by 64.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.76. 5,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,810. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.24 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average of $110.10.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PII. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

