Systematic Financial Management LP Decreases Stock Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 985,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,447 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.05% of American Public Education worth $21,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in American Public Education by 1,526.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 368,017 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 522.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 291,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of APEI stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education Profile (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.