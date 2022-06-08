Systematic Financial Management LP Has $104.20 Million Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,567 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares accounts for 3.1% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.28% of First Citizens BancShares worth $104,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $686.84. 206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,737. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $654.73 and its 200-day moving average is $747.12. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $610.67 and a one year high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.05.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.48 by $3.22. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.35%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $658.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,462.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Newcomb purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $669.55 per share, with a total value of $502,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $731,428. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $964.00.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

