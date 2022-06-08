Systematic Financial Management LP Has $24.82 Million Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $24,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Alleghany by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Y traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $834.45. The stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,372. The company’s fifty day moving average is $838.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $735.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.81 EPS.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

