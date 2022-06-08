Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 16,926 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,926 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.47% of Webster Financial worth $23,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Webster Financial by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Webster Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Webster Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $948,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WBS traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,466. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.13.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In related news, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

