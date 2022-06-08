Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 4,017 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.21% of AMERCO worth $29,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth $105,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of UHAL stock traded down $9.88 on Wednesday, hitting $491.92. 128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,114. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMERCO has a one year low of $480.78 and a one year high of $769.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $534.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $609.42.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 19.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

