Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 7,153 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 7.67% of Silicom worth $27,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Silicom during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Silicom in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Silicom by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silicom by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Silicom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SILC stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,472. The firm has a market cap of $242.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44. Silicom Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $52.75.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SILC. StockNews.com cut Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Silicom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

