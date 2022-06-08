Systematic Financial Management LP Trims Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,686 shares during the period. Selective Insurance Group accounts for about 1.1% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.75% of Selective Insurance Group worth $36,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,327,000 after buying an additional 138,236 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,885,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,534,000 after buying an additional 32,382 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SIGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NASDAQ:SIGI traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.61. 1,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,351. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average of $81.32. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.90 and a 12 month high of $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

