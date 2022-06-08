Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.70 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.05.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $130.84. 33,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,601,488. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.26. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

