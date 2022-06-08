Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $155.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.35. Target has a one year low of $145.51 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Target by 25.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 51.2% during the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $1,506,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 83.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

