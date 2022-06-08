Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.05

Shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.05 and traded as low as $8.99. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 1,093 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 million, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TAYD Get Rating ) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 2.91% of Taylor Devices worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

