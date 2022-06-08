TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,674,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,567 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $450,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Capital World Investors increased its position in TC Energy by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,579,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784,737 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $293,331,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in TC Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,565,000 after buying an additional 4,155,520 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in TC Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,845,421,000 after buying an additional 2,435,667 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,097,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,817 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.22.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 109.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

