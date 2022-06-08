TC Energy Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$73.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.76.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$73.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.36. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$57.71 and a 12 month high of C$74.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter purchased 4,500 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$68.24 per share, with a total value of C$307,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$580,040. Also, Senior Officer Bevin Mark Wirzba bought 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$72.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,912.77. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$853,140.86. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $533,840 and sold 66,603 shares valued at $4,864,445.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

