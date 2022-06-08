Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Trading Up 0.6%

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF – Get Rating) was up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11,900% from the average session volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60.

About Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, and watches.

