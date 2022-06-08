Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.86

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.86 and traded as low as $16.75. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 30,166 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tejon Ranch in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $449.63 million, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84.

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $21.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,171 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,837 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 15,131 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,948 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

