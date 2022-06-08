Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.86

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.86 and traded as low as $16.75. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 30,166 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tejon Ranch in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $449.63 million, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,171 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,837 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 15,131 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,948 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)
Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
