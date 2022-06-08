Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.91

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 93237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) to SEK 160 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $722.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.71 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 17.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.6811 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.67. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 268.76%.

About Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

