Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

TEO stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at $3,507,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 3,359.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 391,628 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 18.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 38,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 305.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 230,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 173,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

