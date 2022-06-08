Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company’s brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE TPX opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

