Terracoin Hits Market Capitalization of $510,613.57 (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Terracoin has a market cap of $510,613.57 and $639.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,878.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.23 or 0.00586925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00185258 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

